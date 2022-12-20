Clouds and Mild Through Wednesday, Arctic Freeze by Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An exiting weather system that brought rain Sunday night into Monday morning has exited to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist enough for a low cloud deck and perhaps some patches of fog overnight. The layer of moist air is thin enough where drier air above may mix some of the clouds away during Tuesday afternoon. A bitterly cold arctic airmass will move south, changing our weather in a huge manner Thursday night. Ahead of the arctic winds, warmer, sunnier weather will arrive from northern Mexico with 70F warmth. Windy, very cold air will rush in Thursday night with a hard freeze by Friday dawn.

