Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Clouds and Mild Through Wednesday, Arctic Freeze by Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An exiting weather system that brought rain Sunday night into Monday morning has exited to our east. The lower atmosphere remains moist enough for a low cloud deck and perhaps some patches of fog overnight. The layer of moist air is thin enough where drier air above may mix some of the clouds away during Tuesday afternoon. A bitterly cold arctic airmass will move south, changing our weather in a huge manner Thursday night. Ahead of the arctic winds, warmer, sunnier weather will arrive from northern Mexico with 70F warmth. Windy, very cold air will rush in Thursday night with a hard freeze by Friday dawn.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Authorites need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Showers Late Tonight, Freeze Friday Morning

Latest News

File photo
UISD tax office to be closed for the holidays
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
File photo: City of Laredo
City of Laredo to hold Menorah Lighting Ceremony
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident