Cool day with bitter cold by the end of the week.

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s Tuesday and we are in the upper 40s this morning with cloudy skies.

Today partly sunny cool and pleasant a high of 65.

Tonight cloudy and cold expected to reach a low of 46.

Wednesday through Thursday cold mornings in the upper 40s and highs slightly warmer in the low 60s to low 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

A strong cold front is expected to move across South Texas Thursday in the afternoon/evening .

Temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s will plummet into the teen and 20s by Thursday night for South Texas.

Also below freezing temps at night and in the early morning hours will last through the weekend.

Elevated fire weather conditions continue to be possible Thursday into Friday due to low level humidity and strong winds gust up to 30MPH.

Wind chill is a main concern values in the single digit and low teens for most of the area.

By Christmas highs should be in the upper 40s to low 50s with a gradual warm up for next week.

Have a great day

