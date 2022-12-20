Shop Local
Judge rules in favor of another recount in City Council District 2 race

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - UPDATE: A county-wide recount is granted in the case regarding the District 2 race.

On Tuesday morning, December 20, Judge Susan Reed ruled for a recount not only for District 2 but for Webb County. The recount would be done electronically and completed by January 11, 2023.

This will be the third time the race will be counted. Rangel will pay for the cost.

However, the lawsuit candidate Ricardo Rangel filed against recently-elected councilmember Daisy Campos continues. In late November 2022, Rangel claimed there was evidence that enough people illegally registered to vote in District 2 in order to impact the race.

A pretrial is scheduled for January 20th, 2023. The trial date for the lawsuit is set to take place on January 26, 2023.

Below is the original story:

A judge will determine the next steps in the lawsuit of District Two candidate Ricardo Rangel against councilmember Daisy Campos.

In later November, the lawsuit claimed there was evidence that enough people illegally registered to vote in District II in order to impact the race.

Last Friday, over Zoom, Judge Susan Reed ordered an injunction. In the injunction she ordered there would be no tampering with election materials and all records needed to be preserved.

