El Metro to hold Grinchmas event
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Grinch has left Whoville and has invaded the streets of Laredo but its for a good cause!
El Metro is inviting the community to a Grinchmas celebration at its transit center.
The event is taking place Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1301 Farragut Street.
Just like the event suggests, you will be able to take pictures with the Grinch and Saint Nick as well.
You can also enjoy a nice hot cup of hot chocolate and cookies.
The event is free and open to the public.
