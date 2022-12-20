El Metro to hold Grinchmas event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Grinch has left Whoville and has invaded the streets of Laredo but its for a good cause!

El Metro is inviting the community to a Grinchmas celebration at its transit center.

The event is taking place Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1301 Farragut Street.

Just like the event suggests, you will be able to take pictures with the Grinch and Saint Nick as well.

You can also enjoy a nice hot cup of hot chocolate and cookies.

The event is free and open to the public.

