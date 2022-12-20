ERCOT expects power grid to handle Texas cold front

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which runs the power grid has said the Texas energy demand is expected to exceed the predicted winter peak by Friday.

This comes as a blast of arctic cold is expected to sweep into the Lone Star State in the next couple of days.

The demand is predicted to hit 69.3 Friday morning.

Last month, ERCOT predicted that demand would top out at 67.4 gigawatts over the winter, that’s according to Bloomberg’s report.

ERCOT has said it expects the state power grid to hold up.

The cold comes 22 months after a February 2021 winter storm crippled the state’s power system, killing more than 240 people.

This year’s arctic blast is forecasted to be shorter and less extreme this time around.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.