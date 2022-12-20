Former UISD board member passes away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A swimming pioneer for the Laredo community passed away over the weekend at 91.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force as pilot Carroll E. Summers arrived in Laredo in 1956. He also served as a former UISD board president.

In December 2022, the school district named its new aquatic center after Summers. Officials with UISD say Summers was responsible for building the school district’s first swimming pool and for initiating a swimming program in Laredo. Lewis Sam Fruia, the Carroll Summers Aquatic Center coordinator, said, ”We had a mutual friend that was in the Border Patrol and when I was a young swimmer I was very good friends with his friend’s son, and his name was Everett, and he was in the Border Patrol. They became friends, Mr. Summers and Mr. Everett. They started the first aquatic program here in Laredo.”

Earlier this year, Summers was also named the 2023 Mr. South Texas by Washington’s Birthday Celebration Association.

