Laredo Chamber of Commerce reinstates Conchas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The recently retired president of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is back in the position for the interim.

Less than a week ago, the chamber announced that it was parting ways with CEO Gabriela Morales.

On Tuesday, KGNS has confirmed that Miguel Conchas will be back in the position until the board finds a permanent replacement.

The board will meet in January to go over a plan on how to find the chambers next leader.

Conchas was in the position from 1922 until 2021.

