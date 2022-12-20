Laredo health officials urging residents to mask-up this holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With cold and flu season officially underway Laredo health officials are urging Laredoans to take precautions that we have come accustomed to over the past couple of years.

As we get closer to the holidays, masking is being heavily recommended across the border in Nuevo Laredo.

Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain is reminding people to stay safe especially during what is being called a, “Tripledemic”.

“Ultimately, we at the Laredo Health Department always want to take a proactive approach to prevent any infections in our community,” said Dr. Chamberlain. “And last week, we did share with our community, via social media streams, the importance to utilize facemasks in crowded indoor areas, as we want to make sure as mentioned, to stay upstream, and get ahead by preventing infections in the community such as Covid-19, influenza, RSV, and other respiratory infections.”

Dr. Chamberlain went on to urge the importance of getting vaccinated to build up the antibodies necessary to fight infection.

