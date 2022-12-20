Pillar to start offering medication to prevent HIV

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Getting preventive medication for HIV can be quite difficult, not just for those in Laredo but also across the country.

According to prepdaily.org, without health insurance, it can be expensive, but a local nonprofit organization is providing the medication free of charge to those in need.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) is a preventative medication for HIV that can come in form of a pill or injection.

The costs can vary from $2,000 to $15,000 a year but Pillar is lending a helping hand by offering it for free.

There are a few things one must know before you can get the medication.

The medication is for people who have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease but first, they must be HIV negative.

Second, they need to be at risk of getting it through sex or through drug use..

This includes men, women and even teenagers.

The medication is free if you have insurance, but if you don’t pillar will help provide you the medication via the pharmaceutical company.

Arturo Diaz from Pillar believes this medication will help those who are in need.

“The medication is 99-per-cent effective and there’s three different types of medications the person can get: whether it’s descovy, truvada (pills) or whether it’s apretude (injection) between the client and the medical provider they’ll decide what’s best for themselves, and the best of all is that it’s going to be free of charge,” said Diaz.

Pillar was able to get the medication from the organization’s savings and past fundraisers.

In order to get the medication, the person must be HIV negative, and at least 78 pounds.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for HIV and this is not a treatment for HIV but it’s a major step to stop the high number of HIV cases in our community.

If you would like to learn more about this medication or would like to schedule your appointment for the medication, you can call 956-723-7457.

