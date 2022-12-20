Shop Local
Scan collecting toys and winter clothes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is looking to keep our community warm and spread a little holiday cheer but it needs an extra set of hands to help.

The SCAN organization is holding a Christmas toy drive for kids as young as infants to 17 years of age.

Donations can be a toy, monetary donations or even gift cards for popular stores.

The donations will go to families who are being serviced by the SCAN organization.

Not only is the organization collecting toys but also winter clothes for those who need help staying warm this winter.

You can take your donations to their drop off facilities located at 1605 Saldana Avenue and 1702 Hendricks Avenue.

For more information about how to get involved call 956-724-3177.

