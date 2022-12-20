Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Supreme Court temporarily freezes order to end Title 42

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Title 42, the controversial Trump-era immigration policy is staying in place for now.

The Supreme Court has put a hold on a court order that would have allowed the Trump-era immigration policy to expire on Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the stay on Monday evening after some GOP controlled states appealed the earlier ruling.

The covid-era policy allows asylum-seekers to be quickly expelled from the U.S. on public health grounds.

More than two million people have been expelled from the country as a result of the policy.

The Supreme Courts stay gives the Biden administration until Thursday to file a challenge.

The 19 states, led by Arizona and Louisiana, that filed the appeal say President Biden’s administration has “Abandoned meaningful defense” of the rule.

Last week, the appeals court said in its order that the states had waited too long before attempting to intervene.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Authorites need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Showers Late Tonight, Freeze Friday Morning

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles trial
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National...
LIVE: At Hanukkah reception, Biden to condemn rising antisemitism
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
Supreme Court temporarily freezes order to end Title 42
Supreme Court temporarily freezes order to end Title 42