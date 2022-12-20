Supreme Court temporarily freezes order to end Title 42

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Title 42, the controversial Trump-era immigration policy is staying in place for now.

The Supreme Court has put a hold on a court order that would have allowed the Trump-era immigration policy to expire on Wednesday.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued the stay on Monday evening after some GOP controlled states appealed the earlier ruling.

The covid-era policy allows asylum-seekers to be quickly expelled from the U.S. on public health grounds.

More than two million people have been expelled from the country as a result of the policy.

The Supreme Courts stay gives the Biden administration until Thursday to file a challenge.

The 19 states, led by Arizona and Louisiana, that filed the appeal say President Biden’s administration has “Abandoned meaningful defense” of the rule.

Last week, the appeals court said in its order that the states had waited too long before attempting to intervene.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.