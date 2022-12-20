Shop Local
TxDOT prepares for freezing cold temperatures

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The official start of the winter season is going to come with a big drop in temperatures for Laredo Thursday night.

Temperatures will drop in the 20s with wind chills as low as five degrees above zero.

Multiple agencies are already taking precautions including the Texas Department of Transportation.

Officials with TxDOT say they will start prepping the roadways on Wednesday to keep drivers safe.

“Starting tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday, the Laredo maintenance section of the Texas Department of Transportation will be treating the roads, elevates structures, and flyovers with brine solution which is a salt solution to help diminish the possibility that the roads will freeze over with the temperatures set to plummet,” said Raul Leal with TxDOT.

Leal reminds drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance as their maintenance crews treat the roads.

TxDOT is also advising drivers to keep their headlights on during the day to prevent getting into an accident.

