UISD tax office to be closed for the holidays

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you need to pay your taxes at UISD, time is running out, because they will be closed for the holidays.

On Tuesday, they will be open only half a day from 8 a.m. until noon.

The office will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

They will open for their regular hours on Wednesday Dec. 28.

