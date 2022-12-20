UISD tax office to be closed for the holidays

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you need to pay your taxes at UISD, time is running out, because they will be closed for the holidays.

On Tuesday, they will be open only half a day from 8 a.m. until noon.

The office will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

They will open for their regular hours on Wednesday Dec. 28.

