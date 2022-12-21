Shop Local
Christmas Carolers help spread holiday cheer to families in need

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday season is meant to bring joy and while some struggle during these trying times, members of our community are hoping to spread a little holiday cheer to others in need.

As some people face the difficulties of losing a loved one, members of the New Creation Family Church are helping five families who have recently lost a loved one.

Roughly 15 church members and pastors jumped on a bus to help the families who need a little extra love and support this holiday season.

The group says this is the first year of the event, but they hope to make it an annual tradition.

