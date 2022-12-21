Cool today with a drastic drop in temps Thursday evening.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy with temps in the upper 40s increasing into the upper 50s.

Today cool temperatures and partly sunny skies a high of 60 with ENE winds.

Tonight chilly and partly cloudy a low of 49.

Tomorrow patchy fog before 10AM a cool morning then warming into the 60s a high of 70 with mostly sunny skies.

After a warm day a strong cold front will move across the region in the afternoon/evening causing temperatures to plummet in the evening as winds shift to the north and increase.

Elevated fire weather conditions could be possible due to low level humidity levels and strong winds gust up to 34MPH .

Wind chill watch and hard freeze watch will be in effect Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Wind chill is a main concern cause by strong northerly winds and cold temps making it feel like the teens at night and in the mornings.

Protect the four P’s people , pets ,pipes and plants.

Bundle up with extra layers for Thursday night into the weekend.

Have great day.

