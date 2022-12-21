Cool Wednesday, Warmer Thursday, Arctic Wind Thursday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass occupies the lower several thousand feet of the atmosphere. This is bringing back a cloud deck tonight and well into Wednesday. Drier air aloft may mix some of the clouds away late in the day. After early morning cloud or fog, bright sunshine with warmer air from the northern Mexico desert will arrive Thursday. Arctic winds will arrive around sunset Thursday with a sharp drop of temperature, a freeze by Friday dawn, and during Saturday and Christmas dawns as well.

