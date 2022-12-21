Shop Local
Cool Wednesday, Warmer Thursday, Arctic Wind Thursday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass occupies the lower several thousand feet of the atmosphere. This is bringing back a cloud deck tonight and well into Wednesday. Drier air aloft may mix some of the clouds away late in the day. After early morning cloud or fog, bright sunshine with warmer air from the northern Mexico desert will arrive Thursday. Arctic winds will arrive around sunset Thursday with a sharp drop of temperature, a freeze by Friday dawn, and during Saturday and Christmas dawns as well.

Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20
Juan David Ortiz transferred to state penitentiary
Laredo Police searching for driver accused of fatal hit & run accident
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Clouds and Mild Through Wednesday, Arctic Freeze by Friday
UISD tax office to be closed for the holidays
