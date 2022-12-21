DNA results confirm body of missing migrant

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother’s year-long search to find her son ends tragically after the Mexican consulate confirmed the human remains that were taken to the Webb County medical examiner over a year ago were those of her son.

Last week, KGNS spoke to Juana Morales Mosquedo. Her son Juan Manuel Luna was last heard from on October 4, 2021.

Luna was trying to cross into the country illegally. Sometime later, a body was found. Morales believed it was her son.

For over a year, Morales was waiting on DNA results. On Tuesday, December 20, the family was notified by the Mexican consulate that the body taken to the medical examiner’s office was indeed her son.

The family is working to transfer his body to Guanajuato, Mexico. The cause of death remains unknown.

