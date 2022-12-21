Shop Local
Governor Abbott assures Texans the grid is ready for upcoming cold front

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas state leaders say the grid is ready and reliable’ for the frigid conditions coming to the state.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other state leaders assured people that the power grid is stable.

Governor Abbott and the heads of several agencies spoke on Wednesday morning about the state’s power supply and concerns that the frigid temperatures would lead to a repeat of what happened during the Feb. 2021 winter storm.

“One thing that we do know is that is with the ultra cold temperature for several days there are many people that may be concerned about the power grid,” said Governor Abbott. “We want to make sure that everybody across the state of Texas hears directly from the head of the public utilities commission as well as the head or ERCOT to know exactly the way that PUC and ERCOT are prepared to make sure that the power grid will remain up and running very robustly during this very cold snap.”

Texas is preparing for an arctic front that will plunge temperatures to dangerously cold levels.

