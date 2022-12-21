Shop Local
Laredo Police respond to apparent road rage incident on highway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It has been several hours since Laredo Police responded to an incident along highway I-35. The Laredo Police Department said they are investigating it as a possible road rage incident.

At this time, no arrests or injuries are reported.

The incident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near 320 West Village Boulevard. Over 10 police units were seen around a white pick-up truck. Shortly after 3 p.m., a Border Patrol unit arrived at the scene.

Two boxes were seen being taken out of the white pickup truck.

The area is now being cleared.

Below is the original story:

Several Laredo Police units are responding to an incident on the highway.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35 near 320 W Village Blvd.

No word on what the situation is at the moment, but there are several Laredo Police units parked on the side of the highway.

If you are headed in that direction, please drive with caution.

