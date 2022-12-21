Shop Local
Laredo residents shaken up after shots fired in south Laredo neighborhood

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is shaken up after hearing gunfire in the Larga Vista neighborhood.

On Tuesday night, KGNS News reported a large amount of Laredo Police presence in the Larga Vista area off Highway 359.

The Laredo Police Department confirmed there were shots fired with casings located at the scene, but the department stated it is not sure how many casings were found. According to police, no injuries were reported.

Laredo Police blocked off the area and were seen putting yellow markers on the street; however, at the time they said it was not a crime scene.

Meanwhile, a resident who lives in the area said gunfire rang out at around 9:30 p.m.

Surveillance video from a nearby house shows the terrifying moments a vehicle drives by and sounds of apparent gunfire can be heard.

The incident is under investigation.

