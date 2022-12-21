Tips to protect plants and pipes during a freeze

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials are reminding everyone to put some precautions in place to keep their plants and pipes safe.

Plants can be covered with plastic bags or moved into a warmer area in an effort to prevent them from freezing over.

The city of Laredo Utilities director Arturo Garcia said pipes can be protected if individuals leave faucets open slightly. This can help relieve water pressure on frigid days. ”You can protect the outdoor plumbing by disconnecting garden hoses so ice won’t form, and it won’t freeze. If you can protect your piping outside, protect backflow preventers and be careful with pipes outside,” said Garcia.

If anyone’s pipes burst or any leaks take place, you can call 3-1-1 or the emergency line for the Utilities Department at 956-721-2010.

