Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Tips to protect plants and pipes during a freeze

Tips to protect plants and pipes during a freeze
Tips to protect plants and pipes during a freeze(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials are reminding everyone to put some precautions in place to keep their plants and pipes safe.

Plants can be covered with plastic bags or moved into a warmer area in an effort to prevent them from freezing over.

The city of Laredo Utilities director Arturo Garcia said pipes can be protected if individuals leave faucets open slightly. This can help relieve water pressure on frigid days. ”You can protect the outdoor plumbing by disconnecting garden hoses so ice won’t form, and it won’t freeze. If you can protect your piping outside, protect backflow preventers and be careful with pipes outside,” said Garcia.

If anyone’s pipes burst or any leaks take place, you can call 3-1-1 or the emergency line for the Utilities Department at 956-721-2010.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Carroll E. Summers
Former UISD board member passes away
Laredo resident shaken up after apparent shooting in neighborhood
Residents shaken up after shots fired in south Laredo neighborhood
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20
Police say Carlos Ignacio Almarza Plaza and Karim Octavio Jerez Riquelme have been arrested in...
3 men steal $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s, police say

Latest News

Webb County Sheriff’s Office hands out stuffed animals to law enforcement agencies
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hands out stuffed animals to law enforcement agencies
Laredo Police respond to incident on highway
Laredo Police respond to incident on highway
Laredo Police respond to apparent road rage incident on highway
Laredo resident shaken up after sounds of gunfire reported in neighborhood
Laredo resident shaken up after sounds of gunfire reported in neighborhood