Webb County Sheriff’s Office hands out stuffed animals to law enforcement agencies(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers and first responders were looking for the bear-necessities over at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning.

As part of the sheriff’s office’s annual “Share-A-Bear Drive”, more than 1,000 stuffed animals were handed out to local law enforcement agencies as well as first responders.

The stuffed animals will then be given to children who have either been a victim of a crime, accident, or natural disaster.

According to Sheriff Martin Cuellar, this simple gesture can go a long way in helping a child who has experienced some form of trauma.

“I continue to do that because I think it’s important,” said Sheriff Cuellar. “It’s not just about us, it’s about all the agencies that get together and do the same thing, Laredo Police Department, the fire department, LISD, UISD, all the Casa de Misericordia, that’s what we do because I think it’s important that we calm and give them comfort during their time of need especially for the kids.”

Sheriff Cuellar adds that they will also be giving out teddy bears to the children at both local hospitals right before the Christmas holiday.

The sheriff’s office has been collecting the stuffed animals for the past two months.

