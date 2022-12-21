Zapata Border Patrol to utilize new technology to protect southern region

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The future of Title 42 continues to be uncertain.

For the past six weeks, KGNS has shown you what the Laredo Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Webb County are doing to keep the number of illegal crossings down.

And although Zapata County is made up of small towns, the Border Patrol agents assigned to it are seeing big numbers of illegal crossings. While their operations are similar to Webb County, they are not the same.

Border Patrol agent with the Zapata Sector, Enrique Martinez, said, “We’re located right in the middle of the Rio Grande and the Laredo sector, so it’s a fair share between both places, but we are busy.” Martinez said over the course of his 24 years with the agency, he’s seen more and more illegal crossings.

From the young to the experienced, many Border Patrol agents have had a hard time catching smugglers, especially with the environment as a factor. “It’s been a complex situation as the terrain is difficult. We’ve been lacking the technology,” said Agent Martinez.

Over the years, much has changed for the Zapata Border Patrol station. Agent Martinez said that with recent technology equipment, they are ready to secure the border, especially when Title 42 comes to an end.

But what are the tools they use to keep the Zapata border safe?

Agent Martinez said, “We have a Remote Video Surveillance System, or what we call the RVSS. It’s just cameras that allow us to pretty much detect anyone attempting and coming to the U.S. Another piece of technology that we have here in the Zapata area in particular is the Aerostat. It’s just like any other camera, instead of being static, like the towers or the RVSS, this is on the blimp that just goes up and down to monitor the activity.”

Zapata Border Patrol agents also use their marine units to watch over Falcon Lake. “This is another portion of our area that we cover, which is the Falcon Lake here in Zapata station. We cover approximately 25 miles. It’s a huge body of water that we cover, very different from land. It is challenging in the sense that it’s a wide-open area. We’ve seen a combination of everything from people and narcotics entering this area,” said Agent Martinez.

Unfortunately, the agency is reporting seven migrant deaths this year in the area, but they aim to keep those numbers down.

Agent Martinez assures the community, they will protect them no matter the cost. “We have a fantastic working relationship with everybody, with all the law enforcement agencies, and we do our best to keep our community safe,” said Agent Martinez.

In case the U.S. Supreme Court denies the extension for Title 42 by December 23, the policy will come to an end by December 27.

