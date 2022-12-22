Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper

A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. (Credit: WJXT via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A bear escaped an exhibit at a Florida zoo and attacked a zookeeper before being fatally shot by workers, officials said.

The escape in a behind-the-scenes area happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

Zoo officials said in a Facebook post that an emergency call was initiated and the facility’s “lethal weapons team responded immediately.”

“Our highest priority is always the safety of human lives, therefore, the bear was shot and killed,” the statement said. “We will be conducting an ongoing investigation over the coming days and weeks. We do not take this lightly. It is profoundly painful when we have a loss of an animal, especially under circumstances such as this.”

FirstCoast News reported that Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews took the zookeeper who was attacked to a hospital for treatment with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

News outlets identified the bear as Jonny, a 5-year-old North American black bear.

No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police respond to incident on highway
Laredo Police respond to apparent road rage incident on highway
Laredo resident shaken up after apparent shooting in neighborhood
Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road...
Abandoned newborn baby found dead; police search for mother
Juan David Ortiz transferred to state penitentiary
Juan David Ortiz officially relocated to state penitentiary

Latest News

The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Arctic blast brings snowfall, wind to Utah
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Atomic watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia
A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Zoo employee injured by bear in Florida
Baltimore police and FBI announce that more people were arrested in rideshare carjackings and...
Baltimore police investigate dozens of rideshare carjackings