CBP retiree group makes donation to ‘Toys for Tots’

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of enthusiastic retirees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a very generous donation on Wednesday.

Officials got together and collected about 100 toys for the Marine Corps. “Toys for Tots” campaign.

One of the members of the group said they take great pride in making sure as many kids can get a gift during the holiday season.

“We are all very grateful, very happy because we’re gonna make a lot of kids very happy with the toys,” said Ulises Soler.

The donations were distributed to children who got to receive an early Christmas.

