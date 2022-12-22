Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

CBP retiree group makes donation to ‘Toys for Tots’

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of enthusiastic retirees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a very generous donation on Wednesday.

Officials got together and collected about 100 toys for the Marine Corps. “Toys for Tots” campaign.

One of the members of the group said they take great pride in making sure as many kids can get a gift during the holiday season.

“We are all very grateful, very happy because we’re gonna make a lot of kids very happy with the toys,” said Ulises Soler.

The donations were distributed to children who got to receive an early Christmas.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police respond to incident on highway
Laredo Police respond to apparent road rage incident on highway
Laredo resident shaken up after apparent shooting in neighborhood
Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Carroll E. Summers
Former UISD board member passes away
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20

Latest News

Randy Ramirez, 30
Man wanted for sexual assault and robbery
CBP retiree group makes donation to ‘Toys for Tots’
Pillar to start offering medication to prevent HIV
Pillar to start offering medication to prevent HIV
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Warm Thursday, Sharp Drop in Temperature Thursday Night
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast