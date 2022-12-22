City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes.

In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in the cold, the City of Laredo has opened up a warming center at the Hayne’s Recreation Center.

City of Laredo Communication Administrator Noraida Negron said there are some updates.

The shelter will remain open from Thursday all the way until Saturday at noon; however, the shelter will be limited.

The facility can only house up to 100 people.

They will provide a cot with beds, blankets and some snacks.

Residents are allowed to bring their own personal belongings and supplies.

“If you want to bring blankets for the kids and things like that, please bring those,” said Negron. “Don’t bring everything obviously. But what we’re encouraging is that if there’s something specific that you are going to need throughout the evening. Please bring it with you, specifically for those who need medications, like for the elderly. We also encourage you that if you have family that are elderly, please check on them. Make sure that they are safe as well.”

Another thing to keep in mind is that if you want to come and take shelter from the cold, they will only be accepting people until a little before 10 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.