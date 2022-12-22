City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed.

The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday.

All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, police and fire emergency services will remain in effect and operational.

If you need to dispose of your Christmas trash, no worries, there will be regular garbage pick up for Friday and Monday, but no lawn clipping or branch collection.

All city and county administrative offices will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

