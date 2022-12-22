LAPS asking animal lovers to help foster a pet during cold weather

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is continuing to do its best to help shelter pets during the cold winter season, but they need some help from fellow animal lovers.

With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s during the next couple of days, the Laredo Animal Protective Society has been doing everything it can to keep cats and dogs warm by clothing them and housing them in warm shelters.

In an effort to prevent any animal from being left out in the cold, the shelter is asking the community to temporarily foster a pet during the winter season.

If you are interested in getting involved, LAPS will provide all the necessities free of charge to make sure the pet is in good company.

“For those people who maybe don’t have pets or maybe they have a little bit extra room in their home for the holidays or they are not sure about adopting, we do need fosters right now,” said LAPS Marketing Coordinator Cynthia Gutierrez. “Our shelter is mainly outdoors, and we are over capacity at the moment, so we have dog sharing kennels, we have puppies in the office right now. So, if anybody wants to come out we really do need the help. We provide the crate, we provide food, the blankets, the harness, the leash, so we provide everything for you to take care of the dog and there’s not cost to do the fostering,”

Gutierrez would also like to remind pet owners to keep their own pets inside the house, clothed or make sure they are in an insulated space that can keep them warm during the upcoming cold front.

If you do see that a pet is left out in the cold, LAPS urges residents to call 311 or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

Violators could face a fine up to a $500.

For more information on the foster program, call (956) 724-8364 or click here.

