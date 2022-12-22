It’s not even April Fools’ day but weather is going to pull one on us .

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning temps in the low 50s with cloud skies.

It’s going to be a tricky one temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s partly to mostly sunny a high of 71.

Then in the afternoon around 5PM wind will shift to the north with winds increasing gust as high as 34MPH continuing into Friday morning.

Tonight we will start to feel the drastic drop around 10PM temps should be in the 30s feeling like if were in the upper 20s.

Wind chill warning is in effect tonight 8PM into Friday 2PM.

The wind chill is a combination of the strong northerly winds and cold temperatures making it feel like the teens tonight and into the weekend.

It’s going to feel like Christmas but don’t forget to protect the P’s: people , pets ‚pipes, and plants.

Friday is expected to be the coldest day starting in the 20s feeling like the teens with sunny skies and only staying in the upper 30s.

A warm up is expected next week highs in the low 60s and low 70s with sunny skies.

Make sure you are prepared for the bitter cold don’t let weather fool you. Have a great day and Merry Christmas.

