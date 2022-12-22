Shop Local
Juan David Ortiz officially relocated to state penitentiary

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing four women in 2018 is now being held inside a custody state prison.

On Monday, December 19, Juan David Ortiz left the Webb County Jail to a prison 5 hours away from Laredo a couple of miles south of Brazoria county. He will be serving his sentence of life without parole for the murders.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said this case has brought peace to some of the victims’ family members. “A few days ago, we were able to transfer Ortiz to a state penitentiary where he belongs. I believe that the families will get closure in a situation like this, so we’re happy to do it and able to take him to the state where he deserves to be,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Sheriff Cuellar said Ortiz was constantly filing complaints with jail staff and with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. He adds Ortiz’s complaints were addressed but were found unsupported.

