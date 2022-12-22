Laredo Police release photo of wanted man tied to fatal hit-and-run accident

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released the photo of a man who police think is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

41-year-old Ramiro Arael Hernandez-Campillo currently has one active felony arrest warrant charging him with an Accident Involving Death.

Ramiro Arael Hernandez-Campillo wanted for ties to fatal hit-and-run accident (Laredo Police Department)

On Friday, December 9, Laredo Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident by the 3000 block of Guadalupe Street. While en route to the accident, officers were advised that the suspect left the scene.

When officers arrived, they saw a man lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away due to his injuries. Throughout the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Ramiro Arael Hernandez-Campillo.

Hernandez-Campillo is facing a total bond of $500,000 signed by Judge Oscar Liendo. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

