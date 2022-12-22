Shop Local
Man wanted for sexual assault and robbery

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including sexual assault, robbery and credit card abuse.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Randy Ramirez, 30.

He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 146 pounds and is five feet, five inches in height.

His last known address was the 3800 block of Sunflower in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

