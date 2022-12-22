Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison.

Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case.

It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club.

He fled the scene and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Tilden and Travis.

Court documents state, Esparza was a convicted felon and an ex-Mexican Mafia gang member.

He pleaded guilty at a Laredo Federal Court and just a few days ago he was sentenced.

Esparza will be transferred to a federal prison.

