Pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of mobile store

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A pedestrian is allegedly hit by a vehicle near a north Laredo shopping plaza.

The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to Laredo Police, the auto-pedestrian accident happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar, near a mobile store.

First responders are at the location rendering aid to those involved.

This is a developing story and KGNS News will continue to provide the latest updates on air and online.

