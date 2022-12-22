Pedestrian hit by vehicle in front of mobile store
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A pedestrian is allegedly hit by a vehicle near a north Laredo shopping plaza.
The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
According to Laredo Police, the auto-pedestrian accident happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar, near a mobile store.
First responders are at the location rendering aid to those involved.
This is a developing story and KGNS News will continue to provide the latest updates on air and online.
