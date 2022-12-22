Shop Local
Stay safe during upcoming cold front!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The winter season is officially upon south Texas and Laredo officials want to make sure everyone stays safe over the next couple of days.

On Thursday night, temperatures are expected to get down to the 20s and we are expecting to see extreme cold for the next couple of nights.

The City of Laredo, and Laredo Police Department have issued some advisories on its Facebook pages to ensure that everyone stays safe during the cold days.

Authorities are reminding residents to bundle up, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, limit outdoor time and check on family members.

Pets and animals are also important as family members, makes sure to limit their outdoor time, cover them with sweaters, and even pet booties.

If they are normally outdoor dogs, make sure they are in a warm insulated area.

When it comes to your automobiles, try to keep at least half a tank of gas, a few blankets in your car, maintain proper tire pressure and notify a family member if you are going to be traveling.

When traveling on the roads, it’s important to drive at reduced speeds, obey all road closures and check with TxDOT and police for information regarding closures.

Lastly, it’s important to make sure your house is protected from the cold as well.

Close slow drip faucets, check heating vents for ice buildup and turnoff sprinkler systems.

For more information, you can call the city at 311 or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

For emergencies dial 911.

Stay safe during the cold front
Stay safe during the cold front(KGNS)

