U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks on Title 42 possible expiration ramifications

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar took to Twitter to speak on Title 42 and what he thinks will happen when the pandemic-era border policy is lifted.

He called for the U.S. to “immediately implement a policy for asylum seekers where they request relief in an orderly pathway” and to have consequences for those who don’t follow said proper procedures.

Title 42 is on the cusp of being lifted, and a migration surge is expected in its wake.



My understanding is that the Administration’s plan is to ask Mexico to divert all migrant traffic from Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas down to the Rio Grande Valley Sector.



1/7 — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) December 21, 2022

He also went on to show video of the El Paso border filled with migrants, stating, “This is a taste of what is to come with the expiration of Title 42 if a policy consisting of an orderly pathway for asylum seekers and strong consequences is not implemented immediately.”

