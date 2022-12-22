Shop Local
Warm Thursday, Sharp Drop in Temperature Thursday Night

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of moist air may be sufficient for low cloud or patchy fog by dawn. Drier air above and from the northern Mexican deserts will stir in, and clear our skies by late morning. Temperatures will warm above 70F. A sharp arctic cold front will arrive around sunset followed by windy, much colder air. Temperatures will lower quickly after sunset, and reach below freezing, likely into the high 20′s by dawn Friday. The arctic airmass is large, and will bring 20′s each morning on Saturday and Christmas. With light winds and mostly clear skies, Saturday dawn will be the coldest of the bunch. Warming weather will follow next week.

For more headlines. click here.

