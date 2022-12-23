Arctic Chill has Arrived!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An arctic airmass has arrived. This is a large system, and will bring a hard freeze, temperatures at dawn Friday, Saturday, and Christmas mornings in the 20′s. It will be windy tonight, the winds will not be as strong Friday, and will be nearly calm Friday night, leading to the coldest temperatures of this event Saturday dawn. The air will be crisp and dry. A warming trend will begin Monday.

