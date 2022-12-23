Shop Local
Arctic Chill Through Christmas Morning

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An unusually large, bitterly cold arctic airmass has plunged south through most of the nation with the exception of the southern Rockies and desert southwest. Temperatures reached 0F as far south as Nashville, Tennessee, and the northern Texas panhandle. Our temperatures reached the mid to high 20′s this dawn, quite the change from the mid 50′s at dawn Thursday. It is not as cold as this date in 1989 when we reached 13F, and only had a high of 33F under bright sunny skies. Our highs in the upper 30′s, while not record breaking, will be about 30F colder than is average for an afternoon high. The arctic air will bring hard freezes with 20′s once again Saturday and Christmas mornings. A warming trend will begin on Monday.

