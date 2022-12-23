City of Laredo keeps warming center open

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to dip down into the 20s for the next couple of nights, the City of Laredo will continue to leave its warming center open to the public.

Since Thursday night, the Haynes Recreation Center has been set up to house people who are looking to beat the freeze.

The warming center will be open until Saturday at noon; however officials will stop accepting registrations at 10 p.m. each day.

“The community needs to know that they can come here, and they can just use for just a little and go back to their homes,” said City of Laredo Communications Administrator Noraida Negron. “They do not need to stay. We do ask them to register but it is a quick process. They can stay here for a little hours if that is what they need. It is open to the public to the community. For anyone who really needs it.”

City officials also say the warming center is pet-friendly.

Aside from the Haynes Rec. Center, there are two other options being offered; the Bethany House of Laredo and Holding Institute are also taking in people who are looking to seek refuge from the cold.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.