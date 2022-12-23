Laredo family says people are stealing from house that was damaged in fire

Shop Local
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family continues to deal with the aftermath of a fire damaging their home.

Not only is the family struggling to rebuild, but they are also now faced with criminals taking advantage of their situation.

For the past several days, Krystelle Zamarripa and Danny Arce have been working to rebuild their life after a fire destroyed most of their house on Dec. 17.

During the early morning hours, the husband and wife woke up and found their home covered in flames.

Without hesitation, the couple grabbed their four children and rushed them to safety.

During the process of searching for the source of the fire, Danny injured his face and arms, but fortunately, the family was able to escape.

Even though they are thankful to be alive, the family is facing a new burden.

While they currently live somewhere else, the couple has found out criminals are looting the little that remains of their home.

“The living room and the kitchen, they were not harmed,” said Krystelle Zamarripa. “The firefighters they had to break the roof to check the insulation if it wasn’t on fire, so I’ve been going to check just the house, and yesterday when I went, my frames were missing from the wall and the ac from the wall was missing as well.”

As of now, Krystelle has filed a police report to see if they can recover some of the stolen belongings.

Ever since the family of six lost their home, they have been living with one of their family members.

