Laredo Police advise against shooting into the air for New Year’s

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a dangerous habit some people have demonstrated in Laredo while ringing in the new year: firing guns into the air at the stroke of midnight.

According to the Laredo Police Department, not only is it dangerous but it’s also a crime -- one that can come with serious consequences, especially for innocent victims who may not be involved at all.

Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”In the past years, we have seen some incidents where stray bullets land in homes and have hit people, so we want to completely go away from that and prevent any accidents.”

Officials with the police department say firing a gun in the city limits is an arrestable offense.

