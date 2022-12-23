Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam.

On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue.

While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves.

Officer Rodriguez not only directed traffic but also put a smile on drivers’ faces when she was seen showing off some of her moves.

