Laredo Police officer busts a move while directing traffic
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local law enforcement officer busts a move during a minor traffic jam.
On Monday afternoon, a tractor trailer was stalled at the intersection of Jacaman Road and Bartlett Avenue.
While directing traffic, Laredo Police Officer Argentina Rodriguez broke out a couple of dance moves.
Officer Rodriguez not only directed traffic but also put a smile on drivers’ faces when she was seen showing off some of her moves.
