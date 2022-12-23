Pop. Off the Clock Episode 10
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this Christmas week episode, the girls share their thoughts on the New York magazine ‘Nepo Baby’ cover story that had everyone talking (15:52-35:26), the first trailer for the ‘Barbie’ movie starring Margot Robbie (35:26-46:02) and Pete Davidson’s latest relationship spotting (46:02-54:00). Plus, they finished off their recap of the ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries (54:00-1:08:23).
