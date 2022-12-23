South Laredo house catches fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house catches fire in south Laredo Friday morning.

The fire happened before 9 a.m. at the 5700 block of San Sebastián.

Firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were seen putting out the flames before it spread to any other areas.

According to a neighbor, the residents were not home at the time, but one good Samaritan rushed in to save the puppies.

