South Laredo house catches fire

By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A house catches fire in south Laredo Friday morning.

The fire happened before 9 a.m. at the 5700 block of San Sebastián.

Firefighters with the Laredo Fire Department were seen putting out the flames before it spread to any other areas.

According to a neighbor, the residents were not home at the time, but one good Samaritan rushed in to save the puppies.

We’ll have more details on our later newscast.

