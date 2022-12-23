Structure fire causing road closures on Springfield Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A structure fire is causing some road closures in central Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the fire is reported at the intersection at the Springfield Avenue and Saunders Street.

This has prompted the temporary closure of Springfield Avenue.

Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid the area to allow crews to put the fires out.

