What stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and shoppers have until Saturday to squeeze in those last-minute gifts as shopping centers adjust their store hours for the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, many places will have extended store hours to meet with the demands; however, Christmas Eve will be a different story.

For shopping centers like Mall Del Norte and the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, the mall will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Grocery shoppers can expect H-E-B to be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wal-Mart stores will be open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Best Buy will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Target will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All shopping centers and big box stores will be closed Christmas Day and will open up the following day Monday, December 26.

