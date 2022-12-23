What stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and shoppers have until Saturday to squeeze in those last-minute gifts as shopping centers adjust their store hours for the Christmas holiday.

On Friday, many places will have extended store hours to meet with the demands; however, Christmas Eve will be a different story.

For shopping centers like Mall Del Norte and the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo, the mall will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and the outlet mall will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Grocery shoppers can expect H-E-B to be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wal-Mart stores will be open from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Best Buy will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Target will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All shopping centers and big box stores will be closed Christmas Day and will open up the following day Monday, December 26.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.