Don’t get grounded this holiday season!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several airports in the U.S. are dealing with flight cancellations and delays.

When it comes to flights in the Laredo area, the Laredo International Airport said there are no flight cancellations as of now.

However, a flight arriving from Dallas was delayed around 20 to 30 minutes.

Passengers say one of their challenges is when they arrive at big city airports.

Frequent flyer, Fang Chi Lyn said no matter where he goes, he always plans ahead when he travels with his family.

“It seems everything is on schedule, I haven’t got any notices or anything, so I’m hoping that everything is on schedule. I’ll be on Florida at 10 p.m. and if it gets delayed, I don’t want to be there at 1 in the morning or two in the morning, so hopefully not,” said Lyn.

According to www.flightaware.com, some of the most cancelled flights across the country are from Seattle, Chicago and Denver.

