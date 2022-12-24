Shop Local
Laredo Police searching for man allegedly tied to homicide

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are on the lookout for a man who is believed to be tied to the Laredo’s latest homicide.

Laredo Police have worked throughout the day to secure an arrest warrant for Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias, age 37.

Covarrubias has been identified as the prime suspect in the alleged shooting death of Daniel Arroyo, 32.

The incident was reported on Friday morning at around 3 a.m. outside of a business located at the 200 block of West Del Mar.

Covarrubias is a wanted fugitive and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his location, do not engage, call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

