Registration for 27th Annual Menudo Bowl Competition Underway

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Crime Stoppers reminds the community applications for their biggest cook-off competition are now open.

The 27th annual Menudo Bowl completion will take place on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Highway 359.

Collen Rodriguez with Laredo Crime Stoppers explains the earlier teams register the lower the cost.

The deadline to register for the competition will be on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

If you have any more questions you can call (956) 724-1876 or visit their website.

